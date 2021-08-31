Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,586 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

LEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 68,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.