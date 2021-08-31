Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.