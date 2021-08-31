Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $93.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

