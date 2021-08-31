Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 898,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 96,038 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

