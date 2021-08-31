Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 248,463 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,463 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American International Group were worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.