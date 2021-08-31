Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 8.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,971 shares of company stock worth $32,695,202 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.08.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $278.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $279.29.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

