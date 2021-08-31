Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 35,196 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $14,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

NYSE PKG opened at $151.15 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

