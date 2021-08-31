Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 32,544 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

Shares of AAP opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

