TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,436.00

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,436 ($18.76) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62), with a volume of 75714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,346 ($17.59).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,141.88.

TBC Bank Group Company Profile (LON:TBCG)

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TBC Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TBC Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.