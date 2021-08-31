TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,436.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,436 ($18.76) and last traded at GBX 1,425 ($18.62), with a volume of 75714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,346 ($17.59).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of TBC Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,141.88.

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

