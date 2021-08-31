Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $44.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

A number of research firms have commented on TSHA. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,618. Taysha Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). As a group, equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after buying an additional 705,526 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

