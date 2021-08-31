Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Sells 1,151 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,437. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

