Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 3,601 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

ALSN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

