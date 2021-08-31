Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Purchases 1,011 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Armstrong World Industries makes up about 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWI. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after buying an additional 139,986 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,370,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares during the period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. 83 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,402. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.