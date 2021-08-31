Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Has $503,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 29.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,588. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.