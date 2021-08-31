Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 50,000 Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Seabridge Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,763.00 and a beta of 0.87. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $22.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

