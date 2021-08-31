TAP Consulting LLC Sells 29,775 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 87.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,775 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 252,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 119,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 70.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $103.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.