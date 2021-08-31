TAP Consulting LLC Invests $95,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

