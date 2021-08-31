TAP Consulting LLC Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,558 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,243,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,486,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,901,000 after buying an additional 566,897 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after buying an additional 334,388 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,955,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 289,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,194,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,965. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

