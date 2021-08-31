TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.43. The stock had a trading volume of 699,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,807. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

