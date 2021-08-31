TAP Consulting LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. 1,365,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.67. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

