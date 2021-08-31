TAP Consulting LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after purchasing an additional 99,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after purchasing an additional 321,107 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,725,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $296,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.19. 1,248,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,772. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.20.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

