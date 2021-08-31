T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will post $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $222.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,380. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.11. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

