Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $335.00

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $335.00 and last traded at $334.52, with a volume of 3065 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,921 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,208.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

