Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Cowen

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $176.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $188.23 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $880,920. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 101,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

