Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the July 29th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Privet Fund Management Llc bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,727 shares of company stock valued at $361,145 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Synalloy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synalloy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Synalloy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Synalloy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36. Synalloy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

