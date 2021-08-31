Swiss National Bank Purchases 84,582 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,577,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,582 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $361,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 136,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,437. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

