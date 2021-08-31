Swiss National Bank Has $837.43 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,223,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,657 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $837,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 69,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. The stock had a trading volume of 153,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

