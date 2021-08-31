Swiss National Bank Buys 137,421 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $622,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.30. 54,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

