SVB Leerink Lowers Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Price Target to $35.00

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molecular Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

MOLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on shares of Molecular Partners and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN opened at $20.37 on Friday. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,800,000.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

