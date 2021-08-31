Surevest LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Surevest LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.98. 6,413,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.08.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.