Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Superior Plus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 3,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. Superior Plus has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

