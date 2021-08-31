Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

SMCI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

