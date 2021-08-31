Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.88

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 4348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlands Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

