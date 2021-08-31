Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE SU opened at C$23.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The stock has a market cap of C$35.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.04. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$41.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.50.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

