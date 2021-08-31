Summit Asset Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $239,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,023,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,747 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

