Summit Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.63. 3,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,896. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

