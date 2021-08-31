Summit Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,918.60. 34,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,685.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,405.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,929.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

