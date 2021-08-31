Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 515 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,784. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

