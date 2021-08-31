Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,417 Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at $56,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

AQB opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 81.69 and a quick ratio of 80.65. The stock has a market cap of $322.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.08.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

