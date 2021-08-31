Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1,883.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

EIS stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.77.

