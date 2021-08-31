Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,546 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 5.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after buying an additional 90,313 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $652.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.43.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.96. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 53.78% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $80,062.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,728 shares of company stock worth $411,299. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

One Liberty Properties Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP).

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.