Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is -954.55%.

Separately, TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

