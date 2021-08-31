Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $980,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of New Senior Investment Group worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNR. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

SNR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $725.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.06. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

