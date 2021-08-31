Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $559,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 55,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 10.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

