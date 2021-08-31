Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $89.11. 262,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,540. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

