Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $18.80 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,958 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 8.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $429.29. 1,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,475. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.74. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $290.44 and a twelve month high of $431.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

