Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 139 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.77. 17,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,582. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,260 shares of company stock worth $9,954,539 in the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

