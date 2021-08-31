Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $58,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,779. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $454.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its 200 day moving average is $218.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.