Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,570,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMX traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,258. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

