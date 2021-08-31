Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after acquiring an additional 507,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,937,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,249,000 after acquiring an additional 492,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,679,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,991,000 after acquiring an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,312,000 after acquiring an additional 258,302 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.68. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

