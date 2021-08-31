Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 88 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FDX traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,724. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $217.40 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

